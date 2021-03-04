Control rooms to track cash, liquor flow in city’s 16 constituencies

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation release, a control room has been set up at the Ripon Building to receive complaints of election violations from the public. “Residents can contact 1800 425 7012 toll free number or use eVIGIL smartphone app to raise complaints. They can contact 1950 for voters’ identity card and poll-related queries,” it said.





The civic body also said a control room has been set up at the office of Director General of Income Tax - Investigation which will function 24x7.





“Public can contact the control room dialling 1800 425 6669 (toll-free) to raise complaints on suspicious cash transactions, gold and other expensive items. People can also send a fax to 044 2827 1915 or itcontrol.chn@gov.in or 9445394453 WhatsApp number,” Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer G Prakash said.





The control room will monitor unaccounted cash transactions as well as election-related expenses by political parties and candidates. The Chennai district election office also constituted flying squads to curb liquor trafficking and to monitor the daily sale of liquor in the city.





The district-level flying squad is headed in V Selvakumar, sub-collector (9445029756) and regional level flying squads by RS Rajagopal (North - 9840041501), K Yuvaraj (Central - 9962320423) and G Rajavel (South - 9176026054). The residents can also use 1800 425 7012 toll-free number to raise complaints regarding liquor trafficking apart from contacting the flying squad officials. Meanwhile, the election flying squads had affected four seizures across the city till Wednesday evening. As per the civic body data, as much as 650 kg of rice and 280 kg of rice were seized in RK Nagar constituency on February 28 and March 1 respectively. In Perambur constituency, Rs 90,000 was seized on Tuesday. On the same day, sarees, vessels and shawls were seized in Chepauk - Triplicane constituency.



