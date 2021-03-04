‘Petitioner can live in stone age, we can’t censor social media’

Chennai :

It was left to the petitioner to live in the stone age or to protect his family or his children from the advances of technology, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee sitting along with Justice R Hemalatha at the Madurai bench said. “Though specific complaints may be entertained, courts are not here to impose sanctions or guidelines on how the media or even social media operates. It is for the other agencies to do so, based on the policy decision taken by the legislature of the day or the executive arm.”





The bench added that the petitioner could propagate the kind of philosophy that he or she seeks to espouse and the rights of choice that are constitutionally guaranteed would not stand in the way.





The petitioner may approach the appropriate legislature or executive to give effect to the ideas. But the courts could not impose the conditions as desired by the petitioner, the bench added, while dismissing the plea that sought for a direction to the government to play the role of a conservative censor board to monitor and control the content that was broadcast over social media.