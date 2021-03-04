Porter kills sleeping co-worker in public view

Chennai :

Police identified the victim as Poongavanam, 41, a native of Vellore. Sources said that around 8 am on Tuesday the victim was fast asleep in the main waiting area near platform number 3 and 4 on the ground floor when another loader identified as Aluku Kumar reached the spot with a heavy object. “Holding the object in his hand, the killer looked around before smashing Poongavanam’s head with it. He walked away from the scene carrying the object with him after hitting the victim. Scores of people sitting and standing in the waiting area continued to do what they were doing, while Kumar merged with the crowd as if nothing happened,” an official said. Later Railway Police received information from the public that a person was lying unconscious in the waiting area. Poongavanam was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning. Police later said that both Poongavanam and Kumar had been working at the railway station as porters, but they did not have any licence.





“The murder could have happened over a quarrel in getting more customers and earning more. Both fought over the issue on Monday night,” sources said. “Both had previous enmity due to professional competition and earning”, said a police officer. On Wednesday night, police noted that they are yet to track Kumar and added that a hunt has been launched to nab the suspect.