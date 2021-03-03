VK Sasikala Quits Politics Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Chennai :

In an unexpected political development, ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala who was speculated to contest in the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, has announced that she is quitting politics. VK Sasikala quits politics ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly polls; asks the AIADMK cadre to stand united. #VKSasikala#sasikala#TNElection2021#TNElections2021#AMMK@TTVDhinakaranpic.twitter.com/aiWBZ2qfWu — DT Next (@dt_next) March 3, 2021

In an announcement that came as a bolt out of the blue, she urged "true supporters of Amma" to work like siblings and ensure Jayalalithaa's "golden rule continues." "I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma," she said in a statement. She appealed to Jayalalithaa's "true supporters" to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent "common enemy", DMK, identified as "evil force" by the late chief minister, from coming to power.



With just weeks for Assembly elections, her move to quit politics comes as a surprise. The decision was announced by her nephew and AMMK chief, TTV Dhinakaran.









Her announcement comes when there were speculations that the expelled AIADMK leader will reclaim her position in the AIADMK as the party's General secretary.





(With inputs from PTI)