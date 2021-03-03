Govt flayed for not protecting its lands

Chennai :

Setting aside the submission from the Government Pleader that a scheme is in place to check such misuse of lands, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Tuesday observed that no steps are taken and action comes forth only when the said official who paved way for such misuse is caught.





The Chief Justice noted that the officials cannot absolve themselves of the responsibility of taking necessary action and act only if they are brought to the attention by way of PIL. The bench made the observations in a PIL that in Korukkupuram Panchayat, temple lands were converted into a housing layout and sold.