Portal on CoWin jab confusing for many, others await doses

Chennai :

While many seniors find it difficult to travel for the jab, others fear contracting the virus during such visits and request a door-to-door vaccination drive as in the case of the COVID-19 survey.





However, Health officials said many vaccination centres are witnessing good footfall and with a limited number of doses available for daily administration, many who have registered are forced to return.





“We had registered for the vaccination for Tuesday on the portal and chose to do it at a private hospital in MRC Nagar. However, upon arrival, the hospital said they have only about 100 vials of the vaccine for the day. I have been asked to go to the hospital again but I am not sure if they will ask me to register again,” said R Sumathi, a resident of Shenoy Nagar.





The CoWin portal requires registration of an individual through a mobile number for authentication and further registration providing Aadhaar details and choosing the healthcare facility and date they want to opt for vaccination depending on the slot availability. However, many elders are finding the process confusing and remain ignorant of the direct walk-in registration available.





“I have registered but was not given date at any centre. The portal is confusing. However, I am confident that the vaccines are safe with more than 4.5 lakh getting vaccinated, “ said V Chandrashekhar, president, Senior Citizens Group, Besant Nagar.





While a large number of elderly and people with comorbidities in fear of contracting the virus visiting such facilities, others are hoping for a door-to-door administration of the vaccine.





“I am scared to take public transport since there is a huge risk. Also, COVID-19 cases are increasing again and there is a fear of another wave. Moreover, I cannot go to the hospital on my own. I also don’t know to operate the portal. It will be a better option to involve volunteers in the COVID-19 vaccination drive,” said A Anil, a resident of Perambur.