Man hacked to death for tipping-off cops on ganja peddlers

Chennai :

The deceased, Raj Kumar of Mukambigai Nagar in Anakaputhur, was a vice-president of DMDK’s youth wing. He also owned a tailoring shop near the bus stop.





After closing the shop around 11 pm on Monday, Raj Kumar was heading home on his two-wheeler when three men intercepted his bike and pushed him down. Sensing danger, Raj Kumar tried to run away from the spot but the gang chased and hacked him to death before escaping from the spot. The onlookers took him on an ambulance to the Chromepet government hospital but the doctors there declared him brought dead.





Police sources said Raj Kumar had given a tip-off to the police a few months ago about ganja being sold in the locality. Enraged after being arrested by the police, the gang members had threatened Raj Kumar that he would soon be dead. Officials suspect that the same gang might have committed the murder. The Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.