DVAC books Adi Dravidar dept staff

Chennai :

In Sivaganga, Chitradevi, a warden who was managing the Adi Dravidar girls hostel, allegedly falsified 2017-18 attendance register to show two students – who had collected their Transfer Certificates and left the school – were staying at the hostel. Chitradevi allegedly misappropriated provisions such as rice, dhal, sundries, vegetables, etc. worth Rs 18,000 provided to the students by the government.





Similarly, Ponamachemmal, warden-cum-tutor of Adi Dravidar Welfare boys’ hostel in Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district, allegedly misappropriated fund to the tune of more than Rs 59,000 in the name of a student who had vacated the hostel in 2015-16 academic year.





The DVAC is also probing a case in which a cook working in Adi Dravidar Welfare Department allegedly transferred Rs one lakh through a bank account to superintendent to get the job of a driver in the department in Madurai.