Prof learning to drive injures girl on campus

Chennai :

Police said Tamilarasan, a professor at the Pachaiyappa’s College in Kancheepuram was practising four-wheeler on the college ground on Monday evening. At the same time Nandini, a student of the same college was waking to her house through the ground. Police said Tamilarasan who lost control of the vehicle hit Nandhini and she suffered serious injuries. Soon she was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital from where she was referred to Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).





After the news went viral, students blocked the Kancheepuram-Chengalpattu road and protested. They demanded that the girl be admitted to a good private hospital instead of a government hospital and action be taken against the professor who practised driving on the college ground. The Kancheepuram police who arrived at the spot held peace talks with the students and promised to take appropriate action. Later, the students gave up their protest and went home around 7 pm.