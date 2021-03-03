Job fraud: Months after son’s arrest, Anna Univ Dy Registrar remanded

Chennai :

An official told DT Next that the accused Parthasarathy (57) is the second person to get arrested in the case after his son Vishveshwar, who was arrested last year.





Police said Vishveshwar, the main accused, received money from aspirants on the promise of getting them jobs in the university using his father’s influence as well as in the Tangedco.





The victims who lost about Rs 10 crore to Vishveshwar later lodged a complaint at the CCB that they were cheated by the father-son duo. While Vishveshwar was arrested and remanded in 2020, police gathered evidence against Parthasarathy before remanding him on Monday.





An official said Parthasarathy ‘interviewed’ candidates in his office on the university campus itself.