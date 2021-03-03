Expect hot weather for next 48 hrs, summer to be cooler this year

Chennai :

In a temperature range forecast published by the IMD, Tamil Nadu is expected to have lower maximum temperatures this summer.





“Maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree celsius at isolated places over Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of interior Tamil Nadu over the next 48 hours. Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu on March 6,” said an official from the Met department.





Chennai is also expected to have a higher maximum temperature over the next 48 hours with forecasts predicting a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum temperature of 24°C in the city, with clear skies.





In a seasonal forecast released by the IMD for the season between March and May 2021, the lower maximum temperatures in Tamil Nadu are expected to be 0.35 per cent less than the average but minimum temperatures are expected to be 0.13 per cent higher than the average.





“During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, a few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India, ” read the report.