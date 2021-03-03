Metro patronage up by 52 pc in Feb after opening of new line, fare cut

Chennai :

According to a CMRL statement, over 65.5 lakh passengers travelled on the metro trains from September 7 (when service resumed after the lockdown) to February 28, 2021. The average per day ridership of the metro has gone up to about 73,000 in February as against 43,000 during the previous month. Post-lockdown, the Metro saw its highest footfall of 1,37,957 on February 14 followed by 1,15,892 passengers using the metro trains on February 26. The metro was witnessing per day ridership of 1.2 lakh before the coronavirus outbreak.





After the opening of the Washermanpet-Wimco Nagar extension line on February 14, the metro patronage started going up and the reduction of the fares from February 22 gave it a further boost, an official of the CMRL said.





A total of 1,50,355 passengers have utilised the recently launched QR code ticketing system from September 2020 to February 2021 and 34,64,850 passengers have used the travel card ticketing system from September 2020 to February 2021. CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR Code ticketing and Metro Train Travel Cards for the benefit of passengers.