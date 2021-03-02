Active Covid-19 Cases In Tn Drop Below 4,000: State Adds 462 Fresh Infections

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a declining trend in the active COVID-19 cases with the numbers dropping below 4,000 while the state added 462 fresh infections and one fatality, the Health department said on Tuesday.





The overall caseload in the state rose to 8,52,478 and the death toll climbed to 12,502, it said.





Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 473 people being discharged, taking the total to 8,35,979, leaving 3,997 active cases.





Tamil Nadu over the last few weeks has been witnessing a decline in new infections with the numbers hovering at around 500 every day while active cases remained at about 4,000.





Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 167 among the districts, taking the total to 2,35,888 till date.





The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,156.





The only fatality reported on Tuesday was that of a 74 year old woman from the city who was ailing with pre-existing comorbidity or chronic illness.





A total of 50,209 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,75,79,872.





As many as 24 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while Thirupathur recorded ''zero'' fresh cases.





Active cases in Thirupathur stood at seven as on date.





Among the new infections reported include an individual who returned from neighbouring Kerala, the bulletin said.