Kamal Haasan Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Chennai :

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan was on Tuesday administered with the COVID-19 vaccine at a city hospital.





The actor-politician was inoculated a day after the nationwide vaccination of 60 plus age group and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities was launched, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving the first shot on Monday.





"I took the coronavirus vaccine at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Those who care not only for themselves but also for others should get vaccinated," Haasan said in a tweet that was accompanied with a picture of him getting vaccinated.





"Immunisation of the body immediately (and) vaccination against corruption next month. Get ready," he said in an apparent reference to the April 6 Assembly elections.





Haasan has often hit out at the ruling AIADMK over corruption allegations. His party will contest the single-phase April 6 polls.