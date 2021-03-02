Five booked for forging land records belonging to late educationalist’s wife

Chennai :

The Entrustment Document Fraud-II wing of CCB has registered a case under Sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery) read with 34 (criminal acts done by several persons with common intention) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC against their former employees S Jose of Perumbakkam and S Justin of Kanniyakumari district and three others — A Muralidharan of Nandanam, S Francis of T Nagar and B Sheela, daughter of Jeppiar and Remibai.





After preliminary inquiries, police said the ex-trustee Sheela Babu Manoharan was behind the fraud and made the siblings Jose and Justin to steal the documents of the house in Royapettah and pledge it to Francis and Muralidharan for Rs 5 crore.





The case has been booked based on a complaint by N Kannan, Power of Attorney for Remibai. While he lodged the complaint at Adyar Deputy Commissioner’s office, Neelankarai Assistant Commissioner forwarded the complaint to the CCB due to the nature of the offence and the sum involved.





Kannan, in the complaint, alleged that Jose and Justin who joined as personal secretaries to Jeppiar in 2004 stole the documents of land purchased in Sriperumbudur taluk and kept them at his office on Sathyabhama Deemed University campus.





The complainant has alleged that the duo amassed wealth worth crores while drawing a monthly salary of Rs 75,000 with the support of Sheela.