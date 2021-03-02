Two women among 3 booked for attacking woman landlord

Chennai :

The shop at Annai Sathya Nagar in Kolathur belongs to B Susila (50) of Tirumullaivoyal and has been occupied by one Alamelu.





While Alamelu did not pay rent for over a year citing COVID-induced lockdown, Susila visited the shop on January 27 to demand rent in person.





However, Alamelu allegedly claimed that it was her shop and verbally abused Susila. Alamelu’s brother Sundar alias Botha and another woman Meena joined her and allegedly started attacking her and pushed her out of the shop.





Susila, who was admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, lodged a complaint at Kolathur police station. Nearly a month later, Kolathur police registered a first information report under Sections 294(b), 341, 323 and 506 (ii) of the IPC. Further investigation is on.