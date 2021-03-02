History-sheeter fatally knocked down on Kamarajar Salai

Chennai :

The deceased ‘Border Thottam’ Bhaskaran (24) of Annasalai has several cases pending against him in Triplicane and Zam Bazaar and Ice House police stations.





On Sunday night, he tried to cross Kamarajar Salai along with a friend Manoj when an unidentified vehicle rammed him and sped away. Bhaskar was thrown away in the impact and rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.





On information, Anna Square Traffic investigation police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the vehicle and the accused. Police said it was a two-wheeler that killed him and are investigating whether he was murdered in this manner by his rivals to mislead the police and go scot-free.





Meanwhile, a mini truck driver who tried to intervene in a quarrel between friends suffered knife injuries in Mannurpet on Sunday night.





The victim A Sheik Mohammed told police that there was a quarrel among a group of friends a week ago, and to take revenge for it, the opposite gang reached Amma Canteen in the locality and tried to attack Sheik’s friends Mithun, Vishal and Vinoth. Sheik who tried to save his friends suffered injuries in the attack and was treated at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





Based on his complaint, Ambattur Estate police have registered a case and further investigation is on.