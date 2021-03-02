Politico pockets Rs 16L offering smuggled gold at half rate, held

Chennai :

The arrested was Sarathkumar of Periyar Nagar in Madipakkam, the area secretary of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Police said Sarathkumar had promised to give smuggled gold at half its price to Menaka (28) of the same locality.





Sarathkumar had claimed that he has a few contacts at the Chennai airport and they would be giving him the gold seized by the Customs.





Initially, Menaka had given Rs 30,000 to Sarathkumar and in return, he gave her a few gold coins, which were worth Rs 50,000 in 2019.





Menaka then told Sarathkumar that she needs more gold. Police said Menaka also told a few of her friends and relatives regarding the gold at a low price.





In a few months, Menaka and a few of her relatives and friends paid Rs 16 lakh in December 2019 to Sarathkumar and he asked them to wait for a few days since “he Customs officials had tightened security”.





In January last year, Menaka’s friends and relatives who gave the money started to question her regarding the gold but there was no proper response from Sarathkumar.





Later, Menaka filed a complaint at Madipakkam police station and police registered a case but because of the pandemic, police could not do a proper inquiry. A couple of months ago, when Menaka asked Sarathkumar to return the money but found him evasive.





Following that Menaka filed another complaint at the St Thomas Mount Assistant Commissioner office and based on the order, Madipakkam police arrested Sarathkumar.





He has been remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.