Vote only for candidate from our community in Killiyur: Fishers

“Rarely the problems of fishermen are being discussed in the Assembly and the reason for not taking up our issues is due to the absence of fishermen representatives. However, this time we have decided to vote for representatives from our community to make our voices heard,” said Soosai Rathinam, a fishermen activist from Neerodi, a coastal hamlet in Killiyur constituency.





A resolution to support a candidate from fishermen community in the Assembly elections was adopted at a recent meeting at Chinnathurai village in Killiyur constituency. Fishermen association representatives from Thoothur region and Enayam region participated. Following the meeting, Justin Antony, founder president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) and AIADMK Kanniyakumari (West) Joint Secretary of Fishermen Wing, submitted his application to contest in the Assembly election.





Killiyur constituency with 2.52 lakh voters has around one third of fishermen electors that is more than 71,000 votes belonging to the community.





S Rajesh Kumar from Indian National Congress, is the incumbent MLA. As Rajesh Kumar is expected to be given the seat again in Killiyur constituency the fishermen have decided to turn their side towards AIADMK, if seat is given to fishermen representative.