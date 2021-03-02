Milk delivery man molests 52-yr-old woman drawing kolam on road, held

Chennai :

The incident happened on February 21, but the victim lodged a complaint claiming that she was robbed of three sovereigns. After Kolathur police registered a case and secured the suspect after combing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the accused claimed that he did not rob the woman but admitted to molesting her and fleeing the spot.





Police inquired the victim again and she admitted that she was indeed sexually abused. Police said that the victim felt ashamed to open up about the molestation to her family members and told her son that she was robbed, trying to come out of the trauma.





Based on the confession of the accused identified as R Velan, the sections were altered and he was remanded in judicial custody.





Police said that the accused was a delivery boy of milk packets and misbehaved with the woman in the wee hours when he found there was nobody present on the street.





