Milk delivery man molests 52-yr-old woman drawing kolam on road, held

Kolathur police have arrested a 22-year-old man for molesting a 52-year-old woman who was drawing kolam outside her house.
Chennai:
The incident happened on February 21, but the victim lodged a complaint claiming that she was robbed of three sovereigns. After Kolathur police registered a case and secured the suspect after combing the CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the accused claimed that he did not rob the woman but admitted to molesting her and fleeing the spot.
Police inquired the victim again and she admitted that she was indeed sexually abused. Police said that the victim felt ashamed to open up about the molestation to her family members and told her son that she was robbed, trying to come out of the trauma.
Based on the confession of the accused identified as R Velan, the sections were altered and he was remanded in judicial custody.
Police said that the accused was a delivery boy of milk packets and misbehaved with the woman in the wee hours when he found there was nobody present on the street.
Bike-borne 21-year-old nabbed after groping women in public places
Sastri Nagar police have arrested a 21-year-old man for groping women walking alone on the streets. The accused V Saran of Poonamallee, a graduate, had been working as a collection agent for a financing firm in Adyar, said police.
He was arrested based on a complaint by a 20-year-old woman who alleged that she was returning home by foot in Besant Nagar when a man who followed her on a two-wheeler on February 25 touched her inappropriately.
While he fled the spot before she raised an alarm, Sastri Nagar police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and remanded him in judicial custody.
Investigation revealed that he targeted women walking alone on the deserted streets and misbehaved with them.
Conversations