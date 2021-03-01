Opposition demands speedy action against election norm violations

Chennai :

“We had raised a complaint pertaining to storing of gift items, intended to be distributed to voters, in RK Nagar at 11 am. But the flying squad searched the place only at 4 pm. During the delay, the gifts were removed from the spot,” Sekar Babu of DMK, who had participated in the meeting, said.





He urged the Corporation to take action soon after the complaints are raised. Also, the DMK alleged that the civic body officials are yet to remove political banners of ministers.





During the meeting, the civic body had apprised the political party representatives, that they could conduct public meetings for election campaign at only 196 places in the city. The parties have also been instructed to follow COVID-19 norms during the campaigns and warned of action if they violate the norms.





The candidates should not spend more than Rs 30.80 lakh for election campaign and voters can contact 1800 425 7012 to raise complaints regarding election violations.





Meanwhile, the civic body had appointed nodal officers to oversee various election-related operations.