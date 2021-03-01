14 lakh people identifed for vax drive in Chennai

Chennai :

According to data, the civic body had already identified 10.79 lakh persons above 60 years and 3.05 lakh people with co-morbid conditions between 45 years and 59 years. Among the zones, Kodambakkam has the highest number of beneficiaries above 60 years with more than 1.35 lakh people. On the other hand, Royapuram zone has the highest number of persons of 56,590 with co-morbid conditions between the age of 45 years and 59 years. Meanwhile, the State Health Department has permitted as many as 65 private hospitals in the city to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at their premises. Apart from the selected private hospitals, residents can get inoculated at Chennai Corporation facilities and government hospitals.





“Earlier, vaccines were given to the healthcare workers and frontline workers, who had registered using the CO-Win app. Now, the order has been given to enable on-site registration along with Co-Win registration. From Monday, elderly and with those co-morbid can walk-in to get the vaccine, “ a Chennai Corporation official said.





“Arrangements, including waiting facilities and others, have been made at the Corporation health centres and to register the persons on-site. Also, awareness will be created among the target persons about the vaccination drive, “ a sanitary inspector said.