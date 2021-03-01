529 govt, 761 pvt hospitals to act as vaccination sites for citizens

The State is all set to commence the vaccination drive for senior citizens and those above 45 years with comorbidities on Monday. A total of 529 government hospitals and 761 private hospitals have been identified as centres undertaking the drive.
Chennai:
So far, a total of 4.57 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated against a target of 8.21 lakh. According to a release, Tamil Nadu has received 23.77 lakh doses, including 21 lakh of Covishield and 2.77 lakh doses of Covaxin.
Following the update of the app to Co-Win 2.0 application on Monday, beneficiaries can enrol themselves through self-registration. The release stated that Co-Win app would allow advance and onsite walk-in registrations, including pensioners’ association, residents’ welfare associations, and employee associations, bringing in eligible persons above 60 years and those between 45 years and 59 years with comorbidities. The Health Department has also encouraged similar advocacy and mobilisation in rural and semi-urban areas to ensure that people get facilitated without any problem.
The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that all the district deputy director of health services have been directed on the registration, verification process and the cost to be charged by the private hospitals. The total cost for a dose has been capped at Rs 250 for private hospitals, while government facilities will be offering them free of cost.
Health department officials fear surge in COVID cases in State
As the numbers ofCOVID cases in the State, mainlyin Chennai, see a surge, StateHealth Department officials feara further spike in the future. Officials said lack of compliance to masking and safety protocols can lead to an increase in numbers like Kerala and Maharashtra.
Tamil Nadu recorded 479 new cases on Sunday, including 182 in Chennai. The numbers saw a declining trend after the second week of February. The numbers had reached as low as 450 in TN and 150 in the city.
However, the numbers are seeing a surge lately. The health department officials say the increase in numbers is not a good sign as it can lead to a situation similar to Maharashtra and Kerala, which are recording several thousand cases on a daily basis.
On Sunday, Chengalpattu reported 46 new cases and Coimbatore recorded 42. Tiruvallur had 30, while Kancheepuram reported 20. The number of cases reported in the State so far touched 8,51,542.
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said non-adherence to safety measures is being witnessed in public spaces and the use of masks has reduced. “With the focus shifting to vaccination drive, people should not shy away from the need to follow safety procedures and the use of masks. We need to be more cautious as the neighbouring State is seeing a large number of cases. We have increased the surveillance on borders,” he said.
On Sunday, three deaths were reported (one in private and two in government hospitals). The total number of deaths in the State stands at 12,496. Active cases of COVID-19 in the State stands at 4,022, after 490 more people were discharged from several hospitals. So far, 8,35,024 people have been treated for COVID-19 across the State.
Conversations