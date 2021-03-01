529 govt, 761 pvt hospitals to act as vaccination sites for citizens

Chennai :

So far, a total of 4.57 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated against a target of 8.21 lakh. According to a release, Tamil Nadu has received 23.77 lakh doses, including 21 lakh of Covishield and 2.77 lakh doses of Covaxin.





Following the update of the app to Co-Win 2.0 application on Monday, beneficiaries can enrol themselves through self-registration. The release stated that Co-Win app would allow advance and onsite walk-in registrations, including pensioners’ association, residents’ welfare associations, and employee associations, bringing in eligible persons above 60 years and those between 45 years and 59 years with comorbidities. The Health Department has also encouraged similar advocacy and mobilisation in rural and semi-urban areas to ensure that people get facilitated without any problem.





The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that all the district deputy director of health services have been directed on the registration, verification process and the cost to be charged by the private hospitals. The total cost for a dose has been capped at Rs 250 for private hospitals, while government facilities will be offering them free of cost.





