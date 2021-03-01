Trio held for woman’s murder in Aminjikarai

Chennai :

Police said the accused Antony alias Vellai (36) and Balaji (23) of Pulianthope, who already have cases pending against them, barged into the house of deceased Jayanthi (47) as they received information from another history-sheeter S Sellappa (49) of Egmore that the family is wealthy and can be easily robbed.





Police said the intention of the accused was not to kill, but since the deceased Jayanthi raised an alarm, they attacked her with a knife and her daughter Monika, a final year B Tech student and working at a BPO temporarily, who came in rescue of her, before fleeing the spot. They did not steal any valuables, said police.





The incident happened on Friday when Jayanthi and Monika were at home on Vellala Street. Jayanthi’s husband Kamalakannan, a driver by profession and also into financing, was away at work.





Antony and Balaji who reached the apartment on a two-wheeler escaped after stabbing the mother-daughter duo before neighbours rushed to the house upon hearing their cries for help.





The injured were rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but Jayanthi succumbed within hours. Police said Monika is safe as the injuries were not deep. Aminjikarai police recorded Monika’s statement in which she stated that her mother was naked when she was attacked by the suspects. Police officers said an inquiry is on whether she was sexually assaulted.





The suspects were secured by Pulianthope in connection with a burglary case reported in Tambaram and investigation revealed that they were involved in the Aminjikarai murder too. They were remanded in judicial custody by Aminjirakai police on Saturday. Antony has more than 30 cases pending against him, said police.





Based on their inputs, police arrested Sellappa who was released from prison in January this year. He too has more than 40 cases pending against him and knew of Kamalakannan’s business and how much cash he handles every day.