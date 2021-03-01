Woman, kin crushed to death while changing car’s flat tyre

Chennai :

In Sriperumpudur, a 28-year-old woman and her 35-year-old brother-in-law were rammed by a speeding truck in front of their relatives when they alighted their car to change a punctured tyre on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway in Sriperumbudur on Sunday morning.





The deceased Bhavani and her sister’s husband Thamizh, residents of Kolar mines in Karnataka, were returning to Chennai with Bhavani’s mother-in-law Arulammal (60) and the latter’s sister Anandammal (55) in a car.





When the car reached VRP Chatram near Sriperumbudur, one of the tyres got punctured and Thamizh who drove the vehicle stopped on the roadside to change it. As Thamizh and Bhavani were standing near the car, a tipper lorry speeding towards Chennai suddenly ran amok and brushed against Thamizh’s car in the rear. Thamizh and Bhavani, stuck between the truck and the car, were crushed to death even as the other two watched it in horror sitting inside the car. While Bhavani died on the spot, fellow motorists alerted the police control room as well as the 108 ambulance. Thamizh was rushed to





Sriperumbudur government hospital, but he died within minutes. Sriperumbudur police have registered a case about the accident and launched a hunt for the truck driver who fled the scene.





In another fatal accident reported near Mahabalipuram, a college student died while his two friends have been admitted to the hospital after their car collided head-on with a truck on Saturday night.





The deceased Balaji Prasad (23) of Vazhudhareddy in Villupuram was a civil engineering student of a private college in Sholinganallur and the accident happened when he was on his way to his hometown in a car along with his friends -- Vikramkumar and Karthikeyan.





Near Seekanankuppam, their car collided head-on with a truck and in the impact, all three suffered grievous injuries. They were rushed to Chengalpattu government hospital, where Balaji Prasad died without responding to treatment. The other two are under medical observation.





Sriperumpudur police registered a case and nabbed the driver of the tipper lorry.





He reportedly told police that he did not see the two victims on the road due to the unusual fog in the morning. Further investigation is on.