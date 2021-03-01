Fight over missing Rs 500 note kills 54-yr-old man

Chennai :

Police said the deceased reached accused E Sivaraman’s house and picked up an argument about Rs 500 note which went missing from his mother’s photo a few days ago.





After Natarajan slapped Sivaraman in the heat of argument, the latter pushed him away. Natarajan, who suffered injuries in the fall, was rushed to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries on Saturday evening.





Kotturpuram police, who had earlier registered an assault case, altered it into murder and have detained Sivaraman. Police said he would be remanded in judicial custody.