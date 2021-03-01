Veggie prices fall again, to remain low for one week

Chennai :

“The prices of all vegetables have fallen to below Rs 20 per kg following the arrival of stock from farmers. The quality this year is very good. Only three vegetables – drumstick, small onion and curry leaves – are priced higher due to supply issues. We expect this will stabilise within a week or so,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Vegetable Merchants’ Association.





The price of beans and broadbeans has dropped to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 25 per kg. Price of brinjal has reduced to Rs 20 per kg from Rs 30 per kg. The price of vegetables like capsicum are also at Rs 20 per kg, say vendors, adding that onions remain stable at Rs 35 per kg. Drumstick and small onion are currently retailing for Rs 80-100 per kg at Koyambedu, with curry leaves going for Rs 30-40 per kg, up from Rs 10-20 per kg. The reason for the sudden increase in prices is the sudden rains in Andhra Pradesh that have disrupted the supply chain, said vendors.





“This falling trend will continue up till March 10, following which there will be a slow increase in prices. The wholesale prices will peak in April, with watery vegetables retailing for higher prices due to fall in supply,” said Sukumaran.