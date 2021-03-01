Lawfully Yours By Retired Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

The flat owner above the one owned by us at T Nagar may have done some repair works in his bathroom, resulting in a perennial leak into our flat. He’s fully aware of it but citing COVID and financial constraints had asked for time to mend the same. However, after four months, he is refusing to take calls and is not even reading my WhatsApp messages. Kindly let me know what to do. The tenant is threatening to leave. Once he vacates, it will be difficult for us to find a new one with ugly (scary, to be precise) water patches right above our heads.





­— V Lakshmi Narayanan, Kodambakkam





Similar complaints have come from most of the poorly constructed multi-unit flats. This is especially true in respect of toilets located in the flat above one’s flat. The only way to get rid of the problem is to hire a good civil contractor and get it repaired at your cost. There is no other way of solving the problem unless your society has a Resident Welfare Association (RWA).





RDO can order removal of nuisance in neighbourhood

My parents and I are living in our own house for the past 25 years. The house next to us has remained closed since 2008. We are not sure whether the owner of the house has sold it to someone or is planning to, though we find real estate agents frequenting the place in recent months. However, no one is bothered to clear the bushes that have made the place a virtual ghost house and home to snakes, rats and other bandicoots. Also, mosquitoes are breeding in the stagnant waters on the premises. I would like to know if there is any way we can get relief from this house, lying closed for the past 12 years.

-- Krishna Kumar, Ambattur

You can give a complaint to the local Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) under Sec.133 of the Criminal Procedure Code which enables the said authority to remove the nuisance wherever it is found. On your complaint, he can direct the neighbouring house owner to set the house as well as the land adjacent to that in order. This is the easiest method of solving the issue.



