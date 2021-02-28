DMK failed to fulfil democratic duties, says deputy CM

Chennai :

“DMK MLAs came to Assembly like a tour, happy chat and walkout. People elected them to speak about the problems in their constituencies but by walking out the Assembly they have failed to fulfil their democratic duties”, said Panneerselvam, during his reply to the budget debates.





On the final day of the budget session, Panneerselvam presented his reply for the debates.





He said that DMK had been claiming that between 2006 and 2011, their government had obtained debt to the tune of Rs 44,084 crore but AIADMK government in the past 10 years has obtained debt to the tune of Rs 3.55 lakh crore.





Panneerselvam also said that DMK is conveniently hiding the facts.





“While in 2011, the total debt was Rs 1.01 lakh crore and the GDP was Rs 5.18 lakh crore but in 2020-21, while the debt was Rs 4.85 lakh crore the GDP rose to 19.43 lakh crore. The debt to GDP ratio is well within the limits”, said Panneerselvam.





He further said that DMK could have taken steps to public the verdict of Cauvery tribunal in gazette as they were in alliance with Congress in the centre when the verdict was given but they failed and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa took efforts to publish the verdict in the gazette.





Due to these factors DMK had long lost the favour of people and they will not be able to come back to power, added Panneerselvam.





Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his concluding speech in the Assembly, said the dreams of the Opposition, especially DMK, could not be fulfilled.





“When I came to power opposition leaders claimed that my rule will last only one month and next three months and six months but the rule had successfully completed four years and I have fulfilled the dreams of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa”, said the Chief Minister.





He also thanked Panneerselvam, Ministers, Speaker P Dhanapal and officials for extending their support to run the government.



