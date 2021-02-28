Man escapes with test drive vehicle, nabbed after two years

Chennai :

According to police, P Elango (39) of Chengalpattu was a call taxi driver working at a private firm. In 2019, he visited a Mahendra showroom in Chengalpattu and used the firm’s name to take a Scorpio SUV for a test drive. He then created forged documents as if he returned it to the showroom. The staff at the showroom was not aware the fraud and accepted his documents.





The matter came to light only in December 2020 when the staff checked the stock and realised that one vehicle was missing. During the detailed inspection, they found that one new vehicle that was taken for test drive was not returned by the customer. After identifying it to be Elango, the showroom staff contacted the private firm where Elango was working and checked the details of all the vehicles they had taken for test drive. They found that Elango did not return the car and called him for an enquiry.





Police sources said Elango was evasive in his replies during the enquiry. Later, Elango was handed over to the Chengalpattu Taluk police. When interrogated by the police, he accepted that he stole the vehicle and sold it to one of his relatives using an old registration number and RC book.





The police arrested Elango and seized the vehicle from the person whom he had sold it. Officials said further investigation is on to nab the person who helped Elango.