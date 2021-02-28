Don’t act on probe panel’s report on Surappa till April 5: HC to govt

Chennai :

Considering the submission of Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) that Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the Chancellor of Anna University, was seized of the matter, and that of the Advocate General (AG) that no final decision would be taken on the report, Justice S Vaidyanathan directed the government not to give effect to the report of the enquiry commission till April 5.





Appearing for Surappa, advocate N Vijayaraghavan termed the probe a vindictive enquiry instituted by the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department. It was a malice exercise of power, as the Vice Chancellor took some steps detrimental to the political agenda of the ruling dispensation, he added.





“Since the petitioner questioned the automatic pass of students without examinations, payment for purchase of decorative items to the office of the Higher Education Department and the Minister for Higher Education without Syndicate approval, he has been made a scapegoat on the basis of vague allegations, that too, purported to have been given long back,” the lawyer alleged.





However, Advocate General Vijay Narayan contended that the enquiry report pertaining to the vice-chancellor’s conduct was awaited. Even assuming that the report was going to be submitted in time, the government would not take a decision on the report for two weeks, he informed the court. “Ultimately, it is the Chancellor who has to take action based on the enquiry report; the government is only empowered to initiate enquiry,” the AG added.





Appearing for the Centre, ASG R Sankaranarayanan submitted it was unfortunate that there was chaos and confusion in the administration of Anna University. As per the statement made by the Chancellor, the issue has to be resolved amicably without spoiling the reputation of the institution or anyone associated with it, he added. The Chancellor may ensure amicable settlement of the issue, he added.