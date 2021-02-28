B Tech students held for peddling ganja

Chennai :

The accused, identified as Dharma Tehja (21) of Krishna district, V Jagadeesan (21) of Prakasam district, V Seetharaman (21) of Vijayawada and S Gowtham (23), were pursuing B Tech at a private institution, said the police.





Based on a tip-off, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel from T Nagar raided a house in Kumaran Colony in Vadapalani and found ganja hidden there. Investigation revealed that the students staying in the house had smuggled the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to peddle in the city.





They were secured and handed over to Virugambakkam police. Four mobile phones were seized from them, and the accused were remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, Nazarethpet police have arrested two persons for smuggling gutkha products in a car into the city. As much as 141 kg banned tobacco products and the car used for the offence were seized from the accused, identified as J Aslam (27) and S Ibrahim (30) of Vellore. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday.