Cots, beds from COVID centres dumped in open, residents irked

Chennai :

The procurement of additional beds, cots and mattresses was done during the pandemic, mainly for institutional quarantine centres where asymptomatic patients were quarantined. With the decline in the number of cases of COVID-19, most of these centres have been vacated and the waste has been dumped in open places.





Similarly, the beds and mattresses used in quarantine centres have been dumped near Meenakshi Street, behind Corporation Girls Schools in Perambur.





“Despite the fire accident near Meenakshi Street behind the Corporation School recently, the beds used by COVID-19 patients at the quarantine centre have been dumped at the same location in Perambur. The conservancy workers need to take action regarding the same and we want the officials to remove the same, “ said Raghukumar Choodamani, a resident of Perambur.





Another resident of Ward 70 in Perambur K Krishna said these cots can be returned to the healthcare facilities or hospitals. “The material can be returned to the hospitals or warehouse from where these were originally procured. The officials within the ranks of the local administration need to take an account of this issue,” he said.





Though residents stated that civic officials have not responded to the requests to clear the dumped beds and cots, officials have assured action soon. When contacted, the zonal officials from zone 6 said the city health officials have also been informed to coordinate the clearance of the same.