Prominent TN footballers to feature in a Tamil film

No 6 Vaathiyaar Kaalpandhaata Kuzhu will feature prominent football players from Tamil Nadu in important roles. Produced by I Creations and PSS Productions the film is directed by Che.
Chennai: Hari Uthra. The film is touted to be an action genre, and will also take a dig at political influence in sports. A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “90 per cent of the story takes place during the night time and is being filmed in and around locales of Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Rameshwaram. While Sharath will be seen playing the lead role, the others in the star-cast include ‘Aruvi’ fame Madhan, Vijay Muthu, Gajaraj, Hari, Bheemji, Rasi, and Azhagappan are playing important roles.”
