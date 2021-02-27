39-year-old driver arrested for stealing car from showroom in Chennai two years ago

Chennai :

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Chengalpattu for stealing a car after taking it for a test drive in 2019.





Elango worked as driver at a private car showroom and had stolen the car two years ago and used a worn out number plate and forged documents to prove ownership. He had also used fake papers show that he had returned the vehicle to the showroom.

The dealers weren't suspicious initially, but the car-makers reported a vehicle missing while doing an inventory in December last year. It was found out that it was the car Elango had taken for a test drive towards Madurai. The database on cars and footages helped the dealer zero-in on Elango. He was later handed over to the Chengalpattu police.