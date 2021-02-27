Woman stabbed to death by duo, daughter injured

Chennai :

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Jayanthi, a homemaker. Her daughter, Monica, 25 who works in a tech firm, was injured.





The police said Jayanthi and Monica were in their house on the first floor of the apartment while Jayanthi’s husband Kamalakannan, a driver by profession, was away. Around noon, two unidentified men barged into the house and started stabbing Jayanthi. Monica, who came out of her bedroom suffered injuries when she tried to stop the assailants. By the time neighbours rushed to the scene, the attackers escaped on a two-wheeler. The two were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College and Kamalakannan was informed.





At around 2 pm, Jayanthi succumbed to injuries, not responding to treatment. Aminjikarai police registered a case. Police said they are yet to ascertain the motive and are waiting for Monica to gain consciousness to get some clue about the killers.