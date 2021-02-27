After parents, girl succumbs to burns

Chennai :

The incident happened on early Monday morning when the girl’s father Parthipan set her mother Jeeva on fire at their residence in Achirapakkam in Chengalpattu district.





Jeeva died on the spot while Parthipan who had suffered burns while trying to rescue his daughter died the next day.





Scrap merchant Parthipan, 48, who grew suspicious of his wife’s behaviour had set his wife on fire after dousing her in kerosene while she was sleeping in the wee hours of Monday in Achurapakkam. Pavithra had rushed to rescue her mother during which she suffered burns.