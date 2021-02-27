Truck driver held for raping diff-abled woman

A 36-year-old truck driver was arrested for raping a diff-abled woman in Gerugambakkam.

Chennai : The 27-year-old victim was alone at home since her mother, a daily wage labourer, was out for work. The accused A Muthu is the victim’s neighbour, said police. The victim, who lost motor skills and became speech and hearing impaired informed her mother about the incident through sign language on Friday. Her mother lodged a complaint at Poonamallee all-women police station. A case was registered and Muthu was secured.