LoP playing ‘drama’ with leaked info on schemes: EPS

Chennai :

“Stalin is not in power and he can say anything, but a state government has to study the situation and has to decide on any project or announcement before it is made public. Stalin gets to know the details when it is under progress and is claiming that the state government implements whatever he is saying,” said the Chief Minister, while addressing reporters, at the Secretariat.





Of late, Stalin, in almost all the election meetings, has been claiming that the state is implementing whatever he promises. The words of Stalin are true to some extent as his electoral promises of jewel loan waiver and loan waiver for women self-help groups were announced by Chief Minister, in the Assembly.





Replying to the claims of Stalin and the questions posed by media that the state has waived loans after DMK’s promise, Chief Minister said that the promises made by DMK are election oriented and they have never made such demands in the Assembly previously.





When asked whether all the loan waiver announced by him are also for garnering votes, Chief Minister said that the announcements have nothing to do with elections. “Promises are usually made by political parties in their election manifesto, but the announcements on loan waiver are made by the state government. DMK can only make promises, but only government can implement them,” said the Chief Minister.





When asked about the allegations of DMK on tender process, Chief Minister Palaniswami replied that the state government headed by AIADMK follows e-tender system where as DMK followed box tender system. As far as e-tender system is concerned the entire system is transparent, added the Chief Minister. On the debt burden due to the waivers, the Chief Minister said all states in India borrow and it is done to implement welfare schemes.