Governor, Left leaders condole Pandian’s demise

Chennai :

He said ‘’I am deeply saddened to know about the death of D Pandian, former Member of Parliament.’’ With a political span covering nearly many decades, his contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu will always remain unforgettable. His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the Communist Party of India.





CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the demise of the veteran CPI leader Pandian is not only a loss to the CPI and Left movement but to the working-class people.





In his condolence, he expressed shock over the demise of Pandian due to health-related ailments. “He was a multi-faceted personality who excelled as a lawyer, writer, orator, Parliamentarian and a good politician, he said, adding that in his 60 years of public life, he was one of the foremost fighters against American imperialism, communal politics in India, democracy and welfare of working people,” said Balakrishnan.





Recalling his speech at CPI’s Madurai conference on February 18, he quoted Pandian saying, “All my body organs refuse to function, but only my brain functions well and I will fight for working people until my last breath.”





CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan said Pandian used to refer to veteran Marxist party leader N Sankariah as his “first teacher” often. “While studying at Alagappa College in Karaikudi, he participated in the party class of comrade Sankariah and joined the CPI,” he wrote.





Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan termed the demise of Pandian as a great loss to all Tamils. “A pillar of Socialist movement has tilted after spreading its roots,” he tweeted.