Summons against IO for malicious prosecution dismissed

Based on a complaint given by Rajamani, the Egmore police registered an FIR and arrested Wilson Sundarraj on charges of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy among others. Later, the case was transferred to CB-CID and A Radhika, then the DSP, CB-CID, was assigned the task of investigating the case. Based on her final report, the accused persons faced trial.





But the trial court acquitted all the accused persons through an order on February 23, 2006. The High Court also dismissed CB-CID’s appeal on June 22, 2017. Following this, Wilson moved the City Civil Court in 2019 against Rajamani and the DSP, claiming that the entire case was a malicious prosecution against him. Based on this, the court issued summons asking the DSP to appear before it for an enquiry.





However, Justice N Anand Venkatesh pointed out that as per Section 211 IPC false charges can only relate to the original or initial accusation through which the criminal law was set in motion. As it was DSP Radhika who investigated the her, Wilson wanted to drag her in as if the officer prosecuted a false charge, the judge said.





“If investigating officers are going to be exposed to such proceedings in all cases where the accused persons are acquitted from all charges, it will directly interfere with the independence of the authority in conducting an investigation,” the court stressed.



