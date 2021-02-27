Stanley hosp docs attend to 63k emergency cases in 1 year

Chennai :

These included a wide range of procedures, including road accident cases, major surgeries, limb-saving procedures, and snake bites and scorpion stings.





Under the new procedure, patients are colour-coded based on severity of their condition – green for mild, yellow moderate and red critical. “During the year ending January, 1,094 red, 54,017 yellow and 8,535 green cases were attended to in the golden hour. A total of 2,642 victims of road traffic accidents required surgical management and 673 patients sustained head injuries,” said Professor Sivakumar, Head, Department of General Surgery.





During the same period, various departments of the medical college hospital performed 3,030 surgical procedures, including 278 cases where the patient suffered abdominal injuries. The Emergency Department has two centrally air-conditioned wards with 35 beds each as per the TAEI guidelines.





A total of 623 patients with orthopaedic trauma were attended to during this time, while the Plastic Surgery Department attended to 1,113 major surgeries. The vascular surgery department conducted 86 limb-saving procedures.





In the medical wing, the Cardiology Department attended to 925 patients who suffered and 291 patients were treated in the advanced Cath Lab for blocks in the heart blood vessels. The Toxicology section treated 2,247 patients with poisoning, 198 snake bites and 67 scorpion stings.