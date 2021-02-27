Fitness regimen, humour can keep you healthy, PM tells docs

Chennai :

The Prime Minister requested doctors to take care of their health as well by choosing a fitness regimen and by sticking to humour which shall help them, the patients and others like staffers. “Friends we are transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector,” he said addressing the 33rd convocation of the state-run Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University through video conferencing.





The Centre permitted the establishment of 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new colleges would be set up in districts that currently do not have a medical college. “For each of this college the Government of India will give more than Rs 2,000 crore,” he said.





Over 21,000 students were being conferred with degrees and diplomas and of them 70 per cent were women, he noted and conveyed his special appreciation to women.