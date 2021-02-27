Discussion on significance of arts in the development of the child

Creative Learning features a panel comprising of eminent speakers who have a wealth of knowledge in the area of academia, learning and the arts.

Chennai : In the backdrop of Rukmini Devi’s birth anniversary, Bharatanatyam exponent Leela Samson and the Spanda Dance Company in collaboration with Aalaap will be hosting a panel discussion. “Dedicated to Rukmini Devi, whose desire to serve a country that was then yet to gain independence from the British, was first in the field of education, this discussion will highlight a host of ideas and insights including the different processes of transference of knowledge on the one hand, and the arts and its significance in the development of the child on the other,” says Leela Samson. Creative Learning features a panel comprising of eminent speakers who have a wealth of knowledge in the area of academia, learning and the arts. The speakers are Sumitra M Gautama, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, Sheela Shankar and Priti David. The discussion will be held live on Aalaap’s FB page on February 28, 9 pm onwards.