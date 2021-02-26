Truck Driver Held For Raping Paralysed Woman

Chennai :

A 36-year-old truck driver was arrested for raping a paralysed woman in Gerugambakkam.





The 27-year-old victim was alone inside her locked house since her mother, a daily wage labourer, was out for work. The accused A Muthu, a truck driver, is the victim's neighbour, said police.





On Thursday afternoon, Muthu managed to enter the victim's house and raped her.





The victim, who lost her motor skills and became speech and hearing impaired after brain surgery a decade ago, informed her mother about the sexual assault through sign language on Friday.





Shocked mother lodged a complaint at Poonamallee all-women police station. A case was registered and Muthu was secured.





Since the investigation confirmed the charges against him, Muthu was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday night.