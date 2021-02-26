‘SP stopped IPS officer’s vehicle, tried to get her to speak to DGP’

Chennai :

DT Next on Wednesday carried a report about a police team headed by an officer in the rank of SP blocking her vehicle and advising her to go back to her district.





On Monday, when she was travelling to Chennai to meet the head of the State police and Home Secretary to lodge a complaint against Special DGP Rajesh Das, she had not bothered to inform the same to her senior officials, the DIG and IG.





However, the higher officers were informed of her vehicle movements, following which they allegedly tried to stop her by all means. Initially, a DSP of a particular wing reportedly tried to stop her from travelling to Chennai. Later, when she started getting calls from the DIG and IG, she had to switch off her phone. She had also instructed her driver and the PSO not to attend any calls on their mobile phones.





It was earlier reported that Special DGP Rajesh Das had tried to stop the woman IPS officer’s vehicle at various toll plazas, including the one at Chengalpattu, and SP D Kannan not only tried to stop the vehicle but an inspector went on to remove the car keys from the vehicle of the woman IPS officer as she refused to budge.





Sources said even as Rajesh Das tried to reach the woman officer continuously, from his mobile as well as that of his driver and staff, to strike a compromise, the SP’s team was harassing her as if she was a wanted criminal. Kannan reportedly even dialled Rajesh Das’ number and tried to force her to talk to Rajesh Das, but she refused. She had to call up another senior officer to get back her key and wriggle out of the situation, sources said.





Speaking to DTNext, SP Kannan said, “I was just following orders of my superiors. I was asked to stop the woman officer and get her to talk to my senior officer.” He said that he was not aware of the problem and that she was on her way to file her sexual harassment complaint.



