Corpn starts 100-day free NEET coaching for its students

Chennai :

According to a statement from the Corporation statement, the ‘I Can’ initiative would train 101 students for 100 days. The NEET coaching initiative was inaugurated by Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Thursday.





“Exams for selecting the 100 students were conducted in two schools, in which 133 students took part. NEET coaching will be provided to the selected students by experts,” the release said.





The statement added that after the State government announced 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions, 11 students got the opportunity to study medicine in 2019-2020. In the year, 60 students appeared for NEET exam. “The aim is to send more Corporation school students to medical studies in 2020-2021,” the statement said.





An official said that classes would be held in two locations. Students from northern parts of the city would attend classes at Chennai Corporation higher secondary school on MH Road while those from southern Chennai would attend classes in Chennai Corporation higher secondary school in Puliyur.