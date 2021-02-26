High Court seeks reports from all districts on steps taken to prevent drowning

Chennai :

This is in continuation of the earlier directions which sought a status report from the State on the protection provided at places of interest that are close to waterbodies to prevent drowning.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy noted that the State said comprehensive reports were filed by 18 districts while the HR&CE Department said it cooperated with district officials at the time of ceremonies and in the case of larger temples that sees high footfall.





“The HR&CE Department should file a final report indicating the measures taken, especially at the larger temples where the footfall is much higher.





“The State should also ensure that the reports are submitted by other districts to indicate the measures taken to protect public interest even near waterfalls and lakes and other waterbodies,” the bench held and posted the matter for further hearing to April 5.





The petitioner, P Kotteswari, had sought for a direction to the State to prevent drowning in lakes, ponds, creeks, beaches and rivers by displaying danger signs. She had submitted that these untoward deaths were preventable, and implementation of proven measures at various levels could significantly minimise the risk of drowning.