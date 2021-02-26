SSI’s son extorts shopkeepers, held

Chennai :

On February 9, three men threatened a 45-year-old woman running an eatery on New Avadi Road with a knife demanding money to run the eatery. Intelligence sources who gathered information about the trio submitted a report after which ICF police registered a case.





On Tuesday night, one of them, identified as V Ebinesh Sanjay Raj, was secured from New Avadi Road and the investigation revealed that he was the son of a special sub-inspector of Madhavaram Milk Colony and resident of Anna Nagar police quarters. Police said he has an ‘attempt to murder’ case pending against him in Anna Nagar police station. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.





Man poses as IS cop for free liquor; arrested





Kotturpuram police arrested a 46-year-old man who posed as an officer from the intelligence section (IS) of city police and demanded free liquor from a Tasmac bar in Taramani.





Akki Reddy of Perungudi who runs a bar attached to a Tasmac shop on Pallipattu road lodged a complaint that a man posing as an IS police threatened him and the staff for ‘not keeping the premises clean’ and demanded free liquor for not reporting it.





Kotturpuram police arrested M Maheshkumar of Kottur and remanded him in judicial custody.