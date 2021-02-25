Techie jumps to death over hubby’s drinking

Chennai :

The deceased Ilakiya of Maathur village near Oragadam was working as a team leader in a private firm. Ilakiya got married to Dinesh (36) five years ago and the couple has twin boys.





Police said Dinesh used to consume liquor at home and Ilakiya used to quarrel over it. On Wednesday too, around 10 pm Dinesh started consuming liquor and soon Ilakiya picked a fight over it.





Since Dinesh was drunk he badmouthed Ilakiya following which Ilakiya went to the terrace and jumped from there. On hearing the noise, the neighbours rushed out and informed the police and the ambulance.





The 108 Ambulance rushed to the spot only to find Ilakiya dead. The Oragadam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.





The police registered a case and are inquiring Dinesh whether she committed suicide or he pushed her down. Since the couple got married only five years ago the Sriperumbudur RDO has also ordered an inquiry.